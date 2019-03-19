Footy Cash (XFT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016766 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000452 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

