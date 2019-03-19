Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 263,719 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 21,684,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583,832. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

