Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fortive by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,796 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,167 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,037,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,088,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $17,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. 2,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

