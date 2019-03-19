Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $7,176,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

NASDAQ FMCI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (FMCI) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/forum-merger-ii-sh-cl-a-fmci-shares-bought-by-glazer-capital-llc.html.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.