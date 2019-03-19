Fosun International Ltd Acquires 7,780 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,108,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 810,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

