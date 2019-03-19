Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $164,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

