Foxhaven Asset Management LP Acquires 95,167 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 4.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $89,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $38,915,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $5,349,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $484.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.43 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $514.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

