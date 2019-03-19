Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $2.31 Million Stake in Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 0.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $33,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

