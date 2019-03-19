Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €73.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.21 ($93.27).

FRA:FRA opened at €73.30 ($85.23) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

