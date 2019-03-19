Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $39.39 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,601,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

