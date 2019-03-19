Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Frontier Communications worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

FTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

