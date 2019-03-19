FTD Companies’ (FTD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FTD Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTD Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

FTD Companies stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. FTD Companies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTD Companies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 89,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

