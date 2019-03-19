Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.62.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $5.55 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

In other news, insider Ming Hsieh acquired 8,739 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $43,258.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,579,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,567,663.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 434,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

