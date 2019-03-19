FY2019 EPS Estimates for 3M Co Cut by Analyst (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $10.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

MMM opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $237.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after buying an additional 933,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2,768.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.