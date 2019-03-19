FY2019 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly And Co Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly And Co in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

