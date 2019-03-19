Gabelli Comments on Melinta Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Gabelli issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melinta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 15th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $5.09 on Monday. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,616,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 632,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.