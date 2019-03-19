Gainey Capital (GNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 152465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

About Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

