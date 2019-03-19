Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,574,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in Devon Energy by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,105,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 798,350 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.25. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

