Game Creek Capital LP Has $3.04 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $92,317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,853,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,747,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

