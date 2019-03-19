Gates Capital Management Inc. Buys 50,113 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 5.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $97,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $73.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

