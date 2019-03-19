GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.74 ($28.77).

ETR G1A opened at €23.96 ($27.86) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

