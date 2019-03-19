Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $2.71 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00025198 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00385247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.01649374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 64,719,353 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

