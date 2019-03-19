Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) vs. Safe Bulkers (SB) Critical Survey

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gener8 Maritime alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gener8 Maritime and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gener8 Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67

Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 152.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Gener8 Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gener8 Maritime N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers 14.19% 6.30% 2.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gener8 Maritime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.82 $27.68 million $0.17 9.12

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Gener8 Maritime.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Gener8 Maritime on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Gener8 Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gener8 Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.