General Mills (GIS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

