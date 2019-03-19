General Mills (GIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 824,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.