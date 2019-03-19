General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

