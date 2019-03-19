Genesco (GCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 318,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,194. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $867.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Genesco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $536,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,880 shares of company stock worth $807,953. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Genesco by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.