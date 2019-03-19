GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Invests $967,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Stock

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure accounts for 2.8% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 457,917 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 398,370 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

