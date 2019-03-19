GET Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,623.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $7,623.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00006724 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.81 or 0.17530914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00054457 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

