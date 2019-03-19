Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

