Glazer Capital LLC Invests $14.29 Million in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000. MINDBODY accounts for about 2.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of MINDBODY as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 653,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $23,787,067.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,968. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

MB stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. MINDBODY Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

