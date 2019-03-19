Glazer Capital LLC Invests $3.16 Million in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (EDTXU) Stock

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Shares of EDTXU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

