Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (HYACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

