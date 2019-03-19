Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Downgraded by William Blair to Underperform

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,439. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

