GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Hits $320.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $748,871.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.03441232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.01479324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.03970693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.01345158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.01392163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00328510 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000334 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 16,419,562 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

