Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115.60 ($1.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Peter Wood bought 17,783,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Also, insider Adrian Webb bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,798,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,169,691.

GOCO stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704.000019037747 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

