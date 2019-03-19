Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.28

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 26199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.86 and a beta of -0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/gol-linhas-aereas-inteligentes-gol-hits-new-1-year-high-at-16-28.html.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.