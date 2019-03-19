Gold Pressed Latinum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $23,173.00 and $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Pressed Latinum alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.02270680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00471320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022881 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020356 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010474 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Pressed Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Pressed Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.