Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/goldman-sachs-activebeta-international-equity-etf-gsie-shares-bought-by-first-foundation-advisors.html.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.