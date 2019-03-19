GP Strategies (GPX) Given a $19.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) has been assigned a $19.00 target price by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

GPX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,567. The stock has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GP Strategies has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $23.00.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.85 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GP Strategies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

