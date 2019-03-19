Graviocoin Market Capitalization Hits $476,103.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $476,103.00 and approximately $1,867.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00385416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01650313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228243 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,037,476,040 coins and its circulating supply is 835,687,039 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

