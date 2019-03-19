GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $408,284.00 and approximately $20,052.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00005112 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00390051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01642877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00227532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004802 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,969,290 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

