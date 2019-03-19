Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,159 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,860,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 209,837 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 335,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 235,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,851,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

