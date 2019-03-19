Green Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 78,733 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,012,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,565,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 581,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,424 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,087.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 408,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

SBGI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

