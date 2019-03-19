Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday.

GHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a mkt perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.