Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $297.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

