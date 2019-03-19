GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $324,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHN stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.45. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHN shares. ValuEngine lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

