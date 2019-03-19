GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $339,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 129,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 56,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of BIP opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

