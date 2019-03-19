GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SkyWest by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,672 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 696,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/gsa-capital-partners-llp-purchases-new-position-in-skywest-inc-skyw.html.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.