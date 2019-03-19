GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

